Uruguay signs TAC with ASEAN countries

10th Thursday, July 2025 - 19:19 UTC

Lubetkin advocated for “establishing concrete collaboration between ASEAN and Mercosur”

Uruguay's Foreign Minister, Mario Lubetkin, signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this week during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, thus bolstering the South American country's diplomatic and economic ties with the region.

The TAC, initially established in 1976 and amended in 1987 to allow non-ASEAN countries to join, promotes core principles such as mutual respect, non-interference, peaceful conflict resolution, and the renunciation of the use of force.

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry emphasized the counrtry's dedication to multilateralism, peace, and human rights, viewing this accession as a vital opportunity to deepen its connections with ASEAN and its member states, which include Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste.

During the meeting, Lubetkin also advocated for increased collaboration between ASEAN and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), highlighting the growing recognition of such partnerships between regions. In addition, Lubetkin described the signing of the agreement as “a turning point” in his country's relations with Asia. ASEAN's TAC “is a privileged platform for linking the countries of that region with third parties, and can contribute to the development of Uruguay's bilateral relations with its members.”

“In the past, regions such as ASEAN and Latin America did not give much consideration to the possibility of collaboration. Now we recognize the need for greater collaboration,” Lubetkin pointed out.

ASEAN's member countries collectively represent a significant economic bloc with a population of approximately 675 million, strong GDP growth, and substantial contributions to global trade and foreign direct investment.

On the sidelines of the summit, the minister held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Algeria, as well as with ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.