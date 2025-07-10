Uruguayan authorities summon German, French ambassadors over passport crisis

France admits Uruguayans normally, but is unable to process visa requests for stays exceeding 90 days

Uruguay's Acting Foreign Minister Valeria Csukasi and Undersecretary of the Interior Gabriela Valverde on Thursday summoned the French and German ambassadors for consultations regarding the crisis stemming from the new passport format hindering entry and visa applications.

While Germany's Ambassador Stefan Duppel posted on X that his country would not accept these new passports for entry, even for short stays, and would not process visa applications with them for failing to include the bearer's place of birth, the French consulate pointed out that is was currently unable to accept visa applications while the new document is undergoing expert analysis in Europe but no entry restrictions applied to Uruguayan tourists, provided they do not intend to stay beyond 90 days.

France has “never stopped accepting” the new passports, and the ongoing issues are related to long-term visa procedures for students, not general entry, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry clarified.

“We are currently unable to accept visa applications for this new model,” the French Embassy specified.

In this scenario, both ambassadors are actively working to find a solution to ensure the free mobility of Uruguayans. The changes to the passport introduced in April were duly communicated to all embassies in Montevideo and Uruguayan missions abroad.

In addition, the Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee is also addressing the matter. Instead of immediately summoning Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, information was requested from technical officials at the National Civil Identification Directorate and the Consular Affairs Directorate to understand the reasons behind the two European countries' decision.

The passport redesign process began in the previous administration ending Feb. 28 and was finalized under the current government, it was also reported in Montevideo, where authorities insist in principle that the new document complies with “international civil aviation standards.” The changes “respond to international human rights standards relating to the facilitation of human mobility, free movement, and identity, without discrimination.”

Article 3.7 of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Document 9303, issued in 2021, states that “the inclusion of the place of birth is optional.”

The modifications “reflect our commitment to continuous improvement, documentary accuracy, and international security, providing greater clarity on the legal link between the passport holder and the Uruguayan State,” the Uruguayan Government also argued.