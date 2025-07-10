Villarruel leads Independence Day celebrations amid Milei’s absence

10th Thursday, July 2025 - 10:54 UTC Full article

“I left late, I had already decided to come because I have been here many times,” Villarruel explained

While President Javier Milei could not attend the main Independence Day celebrations in Tucumán, citing poor visibility affecting flights, Vice President Victoria Villarruel managed to travel to the city where the declaration was signed 209 years ago. “How could I not be here?” she said.

During her visit to the Casa Histórica, Villarruel avoided any direct confrontation regarding Milei's absence and emphasized her desire to send a “federal message of respect for Argentines and the homeland.” Despite political differences with Milei since 2023, Villarruel affirmed that her dialogue with Milei was not broken, stating, “he is the president of the nation, and I respect him. I respect the will of the Argentines who elected us.” She also expressed deep emotion at being in the historic house where Argentina's independence was sworn.

“I am very happy, I am not only here as vice president, I am here as an Argentine,” she told reporters upon arrival. She also explained that she had traveled “many times” to Tucumán, where, she said, “she has many friends. ”I'm not going to change that because I'm vice president,“ she also noted.

Regarding the fog affecting flights, Villarruel pointed out that ”I left late, I had already decided to come because I have been here many times.”