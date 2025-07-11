Bolivia deploys door-to-door measles vaccination teams

Brigades go door to door to stop the measles outbreak before classes restart

Bolivian authorities, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), launched a door-to-door vaccination campaign this week to curb the measles outbreak, of which so far 98 cases have been confirmed.

Teams from the PAHO, together with representatives of the National Health Ministry and of the Santa Cruz Department's Health Authority (Sedes), were targeting primarily unvaccinated children in the region before the resumption of schooling.

Health Minister María Renée Castro emphasized the urgency, stating that most infections affected children who have not received one or both doses of the immunizer, and urged parents to have their kids fully vaccinated. “Only two doses are needed to protect our children!” she stressed. “We are working intensively in municipalities and departments, activating mobile vaccination brigades and early case detection,” she added.

PAHO teams are assisting in Santa Cruz with epidemiological screening, case detection, and vaccination efforts.

The imminent return to school is a major concern, with the Medical College of Santa Cruz warning of a potential “catastrophe” due to less than 10% of children under 10 being vaccinated. Authorities are considering measures like extending the school break or implementing virtual classes for younger students. Rapid response teams are also being deployed to newly affected municipalities.

The Bolivian government has activated an Emergency Health Care Strategic Plan, prioritizing the immunization of children aged one to nine. The MMR vaccine is free and available throughout the public health system.