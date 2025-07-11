French farmers parade cows in front of the Brazilian Embassy

The demonstrators were reacting to statements from President Emmanuel Macron

Some 100 French farmers and ranchers paraded Wednesday in front of the Brazilian Embassy in Paris with Charolais cows and T-shirts reading “Beef producers furious!” as the National Beef Federation (Federation Nationale Bovine - FNB) demonstrated its strong opposition to the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union (EU) and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

FNB leader Patrick Benezit condemned the agreement, calling it “unfair competition” that would negatively impact prices, markets, and farm profitability. Cattle farmer Angélique Delaire also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of inconsistency in his support for French food sovereignty. “Every time Macron speaks to us, he tells us, 'Don't worry, I will defend French food sovereignty, there's no problem,' but then we get the impression that when he's not in front of us, that's not what he's actually doing,” she was quoted by AFP as saying.

The FNB organized the protest in response to Macron's recent statement indicating France's willingness to sign the agreement by the end of 2025, provided certain changes are made.

Per the FTA European exports of manufactured goods to South America (like cars, machinery, and spirits) would surge, while facilitating the import of South American agricultural products; for instance meat, sugar, rice, and soybeans. French farmers and lawmakers view these agricultural imports as a significant threat to their sectors.

Also attending the rally were some lawmakers, such as Representatives Julien Dive (Conservative) and Mélanie Thomin (Socialist), who were joined by National Farmers' Union (FNSEA) Chairman Arnaud Rousseau.(Source AFP)