Paraguay's foreign trade plummets in first half of 2025

Saturday, July 12th 2025 - 10:14 UTC
Paraguay's total exports in the first half of 2025 saw a 7.6% decline, totaling US$7.83 billion compared to US$8.47 billion in the same period last year, according to a report from the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) released Friday in Asunción, which thus showed a trade deficit of US697.9 million, a significant shift from the US$469 million surplus recorded in June 2024.

The primary driver of the export decline was a 24.3% decrease in primary products, totaling US$1.875 billion, with soybean exports falling by 15.3% and significantly impacting overall figures. Positive contributions from corn, wheat, and rice were not enough to offset the soybean downturn. Fuel and energy exports also dropped by 8.9% to US$571 million.

Conversely, beef exports surged by 34.9%, reaching US$1.033 billion, and agricultural manufactures (MOA) increased by 9.0% to US$2.197 billion due to higher shipments of beef and offal. Industrial manufactured goods also saw a modest increase of 2.4%, reaching US$822.4 million, driven by higher exports of yarns, cables, and aluminum products.

While exports fell, total imports rose by 6.6% to US$8.5285 billion. Overall foreign trade transactions for the first half of 2025 amounted to US$16.3591 billion, a slight decrease of 0.7% compared to the previous year. Argentina remains the primary destination for Paraguay's soybeans, accounting for 87.6% of total soybean exports.

