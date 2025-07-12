Taiwan and Paraguay celebrate 68 years of diplomatic ties

Foreign Ministers Rubén Ramírez Lezcano of Paraguay and Lin Chia-lung of Taiwan on Friday celebrated in Asunción 68 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations. The visiting mission includes a delegation of over 30 Taiwanese business leaders from strategic sectors such as semiconductors, information and communications technology (ICT), smart transportation, smart agriculture and livestock, construction and building, as well as high-tech smart textiles.

During their meeting, both top diplomats emphasized the enduring strength of their relationship, highlighting political and economic cooperation and mutual support in the multilateral system.

Ramírez Lezcano acknowledged the challenges faced over the years but affirmed that the “strength of our convictions has allowed us to sustain a lasting and fruitful relationship.” He also stressed that Paraguay and Taiwan were destined to be “unwavering allies in the defense of democracy in the international context.”

“It has not been an easy road,” Ramírez Lezcano also pointed out.

Taiwan's support for Paraguay extends to crucial sectors such as health, housing, and urban mobility, alongside various technological cooperation projects. Notably, the establishment of the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University (UPTP) and ongoing negotiations for a carbon credits agreement exemplify their joint commitment to sustainable development and innovation.

Minister Lin highlighted recent achievements, including the operational Health Information System (HIS) in over 1,000 Paraguayan public health centers and the elimination of tariffs on Paraguayan pork since July 5. During his visit, he also plans to tour strategic projects like the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology Park and the Electric Bus Pilot Project, aiming to transform traditional diplomacy into “value-added diplomacy.”

The foreign ministers agreed that their bilateral cooperation is set to expand, focusing on technology sharing, training, and industrial modernization. Minister Ramírez also acknowledged Taiwan's support for the “Che Róga Porã” housing program, which has benefited 8,000 Paraguayan families with a US$200 million loan. Additionally, visa requirements for citizens of both countries will be eliminated on July 25, further facilitating exchange.

Paraguay remains one of only 12 countries to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, established in 1957, consistently reaffirming its ties despite pressure from Beijing. This visit serves to reinforce the “solid” relationship, built on democratic principles and joint efforts in security, education, environment, health, and infrastructure.