Falkland Islands prepare farewell ceremony for Governor Alison Blake

14th Monday, July 2025 - 14:45 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has announced a formal farewell for Her Excellency Alison Mary Blake CMG, who will depart the Islands on Friday, 25 July 2025, marking the end of her tour as Governor.

A ceremonial parade will take place on Thursday, 24 July at Victory Green and Ross Road, beginning at 13:50. Governor Blake is expected to arrive at 14:00 for what will be a traditional and symbolic send-off. The event will include a Royal Salute, followed by an inspection of a Tri-Service detachment representing British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI), the Falkland Islands Defence Force (FIDF), the Royal British Legion, and veteran associations.

The Legislative Assembly confirmed that a 17-gun salute will accompany the farewell, and the Governor’s ceremonial sword will be handed to the Speaker of the Assembly for safekeeping until the next Governor is sworn in.

Governor Blake will also address local school students and spectators during the event before returning to Government House. “Members of the public are cordially invited to attend the Parade,” reads the official communiqué, which also notes that wearing medals is appropriate for the occasion.

Appointed in 2020, Alison Blake was the first female Governor of the Falkland Islands. Her tenure included overseeing major infrastructure projects, strengthening international partnerships, and reaffirming the Islands' right to self-determination. Her departure marks the close of a significant chapter in Falkland Islands governance.