Falklands, BFSAI conducting Exercise Cape Bayonet with 3 PARA until 25th July

14th Monday, July 2025 - 06:51 UTC Full article

The veterans joined the RIC over the anniversary of a highly significant time in the Parachute Regiment’s rich history. (Photo credit: Cpl Williams, RAF Photographer).

The British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, have informed the Falkland Islands community that they are currently conducting Exercise Cape Bayonet, which is scheduled to last until Friday 25th July.

What is happening? This is a large-scale blank fire exercise carried out by 3 PARA (The Parachute Regiment) as part of their training while deployed in the Falkland Islands as the Roulement Infantry Company. Blank firing will take place throughout, including at night.

Where will this take place? Key locations include:

Boxer Bridge Area (Stanley): (Day & Night)

Derelict house in Stanley (Fitzroy Rd): (Day & Night)

Stanley Common (Mt Harriet, Mt Tumbledown etc.): (Day & Night)

Please do not be alarmed if you hear blank gunfire or see military activity in these areas during these dates. This is part of planned training and there is no cause for concern.

If you have any questions, please contact the Royal Falkland Islands Police via our page or on 28100.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

In related news, BFSAI’s current Roulement Infantry Company (RIC): Third Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (3 PARA), recently had the privilege of hosting three 3 PARA veterans who visited Mount Pleasant Complex (MPC).

The veterans joined the RIC over the anniversary of a highly significant time in the Parachute Regiment’s rich history, with their visit culminating in Liberation Day commemorations in Stanley on 14 June.

Upon arriving at MPC to a warm welcome from 3 PARA personnel; the visiting veterans gave a presentation on the timeline of the Falklands Conflict. They also spent time with each Platoon, running Q&A sessions - remarking that despite generational differences, the defining spirit and resolve of The Parachute Regiment remains as strong as ever.

The PARA 3 troops accompanied the veterans on a Battlefield Study, retracing key locations of the 1982 campaign in chronological order. The study offered troops an invaluable opportunity to walk in the footsteps of those who fought in the conflict and reflect on the lessons still relevant today.

Maj Bryning, Officer Commanding, A Company, 3 PARA said: “Walking the ground with three veterans who were in the thick of the fighting on Mt Longdon was a brilliant way of remembering those that fell during the battle, and learning lessons that can still be used today.”

Members of the Falkland Islands community, many of whom lived through the conflict, also attended sections of the visits. Their first-hand accounts added depth and context to the troops, highlighting the courage and support shown by civilians – often at great personal risk – in aid of British Forces.

The Battlefield Study concluded with a visit to Mount Longdon - the site of one of the most ferocious and significant battles of the Falklands Conflict. Led by 3 PARA through the night of 11 June 1982, the engagement is seen as a defining moment in the campaign to retake the Islands.

In that battle, 3 PARA and attached units suffered twenty-three casualties, with forty-three wounded. It is estimated that there were between thirty to fifty Argentinian casualties, with over one hundred and twenty also wounded.

One of the veterans shared a moving reflection from the week:

“As we moved along to each location, it was evident that the 3 PARA troops appreciated more and more the enormity of the task we carried out… The culmination was Mount Longdon, where we could walk the route of the battle, recount the events of the night, indicate the locations of individual actions and point out where comrades fell.

“It was somewhat poignant that we could reminisce about those individuals, rather than the troops just reading lists of names on memorials.

The parade and laying of wreaths reminded me of how much was lost, how much was gained, and why the Islanders deserve to have their unique way of life defended.”

BFSAI honors the memory of all of those who lost their lives in the 1982 conflict.

At the going down of the sun

and in the morning,

we will remember them.