Falklands Hospital, KEMH, is having a new X-ray equipment installed

The King Edward VII Memorial Hospital (KEMH) has informed the Falkland Island community that works to install new X-ray equipment for KEMH commenced last week
The work will see the KEMH’s current X-ray equipment being replaced with new equipment which will ensure the continued ability to deliver essential X-ray investigations.
Installation is expected to take two to three weeks, and during this time a temporary container will be situated in the parking area opposite the hospital entrance on St. Mary’s Walk. Please be aware there may be some short-term disruption to parking.
The KEMH would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologize for any inconvenience caused.
