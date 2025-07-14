Falklands Hospital, KEMH, is having a new X-ray equipment installed

The KEMH, the main hospital facility in the Falkland Islands

The King Edward VII Memorial Hospital (KEMH) has informed the Falkland Island community that works to install new X-ray equipment for KEMH commenced last week

The work will see the KEMH’s current X-ray equipment being replaced with new equipment which will ensure the continued ability to deliver essential X-ray investigations.

Installation is expected to take two to three weeks, and during this time a temporary container will be situated in the parking area opposite the hospital entrance on St. Mary’s Walk. Please be aware there may be some short-term disruption to parking.

The KEMH would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologize for any inconvenience caused.