FIG best wishes to the Team Falklands at Orkney Island Games

14th Monday, July 2025 - 06:51 UTC Full article

The official opening of the Islands Games at Orkney, last Saturday

The Falkland Islands Government, FIG, has sent its best wishes to Team Falkland Islands participating at the Orkney Island Games 2025 with a delegation of 35 athletes in several disciplines.

The Island Games events begun on Saturday and a team of athletes and support staff will be representing the Falkland Islands alongside competitors from Island communities from around the world. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their sport is something the entire community can be proud of.







FIG is committed to supporting sports in the Islands and is pleased to have contributed funding to support those travelling to compete in this year’s Island Games. This forms part of FIG’s wider commitment to promoting sport and investing in the health and wellbeing of the community.

Alongside the support for the Island Games team, FIG continues to invest in the long-term development of sport infrastructure. The construction of the new, modern multi-sports facility in Stanley is a huge step forward in strengthening sporting opportunities for all, helping to ensure that athletes of all ages and abilities can thrive. The majority of the funding for the new facility has been provided by FIG with significant contributions being made by the private sector. The new facility, as well as the already opened all-weather football pitch, is being delivered by the Falkland Islands National Sports Council on behalf of FIG.

Speaking ahead of the Games at a reception for the delegation, MLA Leona Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Education and Community said: “We are incredibly proud of everyone travelling to Orkney to take part in this year’s Island Games. To be able to represent the Islands is a great honor and a testament to their dedication and hard work. It’s a brilliant opportunity to showcase the Falkland Islands on the international stage and highlight the talent of our sporting community. We will be cheering the team on from home – go Team Falklands!”

Likewise the Shetland Games Association sent best wishes an congratulations to the Falkland Islands, “Thank for your continued commitment to Islands’ sport. We look forward to meeting friends from the Falkland Islands at the Orkney events”