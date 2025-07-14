Food Price Index in June, higher for meat, dairy and vegetable oils

The Meat Price Index increased by 2.1% in June, reaching a new all-time high. World prices of bovine, pig and ovine meats all rose, while poultry meat prices are falling.

The FAO Food Price Index, averaged 128.0 points in June 2025, up 0.5 percent from May. Although international prices of cereals and sugar fell, these declines were outweighed by higher prices for dairy products, meat and vegetable oils. The index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a set of globally traded food commodities, was, in June 2025, 5.8 percent higher compared to its level a year earlier but remained well below its peak in March 2022.

The Cereal Price Index fell by 1.5% in June from the previous month. World maize prices declined sharply for the second month amid abundant supplies from Argentina and Brazil. Prices of sorghum and barley also decreased. Wheat prices, by contrast, increased due to weather-related concerns in parts of the European Union (EU), the Russian Federation and the United States of America (USA). International rice prices dipped slightly, primarily for Indica varieties, reflecting softer demand.

The Vegetable Oil Price Index rose by 2.3% from May, led by gains in palm, soy and rapeseed oils. International palm oil prices climbed nearly 5 percent on strong global demand. Soy oil prices also rose in June driven by expectations of higher biofuel demand in Brazil and the USA, as well as higher soybean prices in South America amid firm international demand. Rapeseed oil prices also rose amid tight global supply outlooks, while sunflower oil prices eased on improved production prospects in the Black Sea region.

The Dairy Price Index rose by 0.5 percent in June compared to the previous month, with butter prices reaching a new record high amid tight supplies in Oceania and the EU, coupled with continued strong demand from Asia. Cheese prices increased for the third consecutive month, while the prices of skim and whole milk powders declined due to subdued global demand and ample supplies.

The Sugar Price Index was down 5.2 percent from May, marking its fourth consecutive monthly decline and reaching its lowest level since April 2021. The decrease reflects improved production outlooks in Brazil, India and Thailand, where favorable weather and expanded plantings should result in higher outputs.