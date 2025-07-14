India avoiding Middle East war and trade clash with Trump, increases purchases of US and Brazil oil

US crude shipments to India rose 51% year-on-year to 271,000 barrels per day between January and June, up from 180,000 bpd a year earlier

New data from S&P Global Commodity Insights cited quoted by Indian media outlets, India has sharply increased its crude oil imports from the United States and Brazil in the first half of 2025.

US crude shipments to India rose 51% year-on-year to 271,000 barrels per day between January and June, up from 180,000 bpd a year earlier, while imports from Brazil surged 80% to 73,000 bpd, compared to 41,000 bpd during the same period in 2024. These were the highest growth rates across India’s import portfolio, underscoring a decisive pivot toward Western Hemisphere barrels.

The increase follows multiple converging developments. India’s state-run refiners have sought to insulate procurement from OPEC+ volatility and disruptions in the Middle East. Reduced Chinese liftings of US crude opened spot-market opportunities, while freight rates from the Atlantic Basin fell, improving arbitrage economics.

Diplomatic engagement also played a role. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met with Brazilian energy officials earlier this year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Washington visit in April included energy cooperation as a key agenda item.

Russia retained its top position with 1.67 million bpd in H1 2025, though growth plateaued. Iraqi and Saudi volumes declined marginally, while Nigerian shipments rose 26% to 158,000 bpd.

India is believed to have doubled crude liftings, partly as a signal to US policymakers amid trade pressures. Broader tariff negotiations are still underway. A temporary 90-day suspension on select US-India duties enacted in April is set to expire in August, and energy trade is now a central bargaining chip as talks enter a sensitive phase.