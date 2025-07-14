Iran's Parliament approves increased military budget

President Masoud Pezeshkian admitted he sustained minor leg injuries in an Israeli airstrike

The Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has approved a bill to increase state military spending significantly. This legislation, supported by 120 lawmakers, aims to strengthen Iran's Armed Forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in preparation for potential future confrontations with Israel. Deputy Defense Minister, Brigadier General Hoyatolah Qoreishi, emphasized the need for expanded budgetary resources to meet the country's defense requirements.

Following a 12-day conflict in June where Israel launched attacks on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian facilities, Iran is taking steps to bolster its defense capabilities and promote national unity. The conflict, which began on June 13 and involved US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, resulted in over 1,100 Iranian deaths, including senior commanders and scientists. Iran responded with Operation True Promise III, launching hundreds of missiles and drones against Israeli targets, leading to a ceasefire on June 24.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who sustained minor leg injuries in an Israeli airstrike targeting top executive, legislative, and judicial officials, attributed Iran's alleged success to the national unity and military power that “destroyed the power of the Zionist regime.”

“We were in an internal meeting reviewing our programs when, based on information obtained by their spies, they bombed the area where we were,” he also explained.

The President stressed the importance of accurate data and inter-sectoral communication for efficient energy production and consumption, advocating for the development of clean energy infrastructure, particularly solar plants, to reduce reliance on subsidized fossil fuels. “The expansion of solar plants will reduce the need to supply subsidized gas and diesel to the power generation sector, which will facilitate investment by the Ministry of Petroleum and increase the attractiveness for private sector investors,” he also pointed out.

While reaffirming that Iran “will not give in to force or intimidation,” President Pezeshkian expressed a commitment to preventing future conflicts through diplomacy. He stated that Iran seeks “peace, tranquility, and stability” through internal cohesion and friendly relations with neighboring and international countries. Despite this diplomatic stance, the Iranian Armed Forces have reiterated their firm commitment to protecting national sovereignty and territory against any foreign aggression.

The Iranian president also underlined that “we are trying to prevent the recurrence of wars and conflicts by promoting diplomacy,” adding that “war benefits no one and never has a winner. We are striving to move toward peace, tranquility, and stability, based on the motto and approach of the Government of National Unity, with internal cohesion and friendship with our neighbors and other countries of the world; we have never been and will never be intimidated, but we will not yield to force or intimidation in any way.”