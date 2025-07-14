Macri and Trump meet during foootball Club World Cup final

Macri posted on social media a picture of his gathering with the Republican leader

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri met Sunday with US President Donald Trump at the Club World Cup final in New Jersey which the South American leader attennded as chairman of the football governing body's FIFA Foundation. Trump was to deliver the trophy to evetual winners Chelsea FC.

The two leaders, who have known each other for years before either of them entered into politics, met briefly before the match, exchanging greetings and discussing regional and sports news.

Macri posted a photo of himself, Trump, and Melania Trump on his social media, noting their encounter. Their last meeting was in April 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, where they discussed international politics and bilateral relations.

Trump made headlines for breaking protocol and lifting the championship cup while celebrating with the Chelsea players after their victory over Frances Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

After the final whistle, Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino participated in the award ceremony. As protocol dictates, the Republlican leader presented the championship trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James and also handed out medals to the players of the winning team and PSG.

But Trump celebrated as if he was one of the Chelsea players. The scene went viral on social media as Infantino sought in vain to step down from the podium.