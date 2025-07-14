Uruguay agrees to amend passports following rejection from France and Germany

The Uruguayan Government of President Yamandú Orsi will be reversing its decision to exclude the place of birth from new passports, which resulted in a ban on entry or visa processing for holders of these documents by France and Germany. The change, implemented in April 2025, sought to align with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recommendations, but the absence of this information sparked international rejection.

Initially, the Uruguayan government intended to uphold its decision, citing compliance with global human rights standards related to mobility and identity. However, President Orsi confirmed his willingness to make the necessary adjustments, stating, “If there is something that needs to be corrected, we are always willing.”

“We will resolve it,” he added.

The controversy stems from the modification of the passport's “Nationality” field to “Nationality/Citizenship” with the code “URY” for both natural and legal citizens, which omitted the place of birth on the first page. While the Foreign Ministry defended the changes as being in line with ICAO standards, France and Germany's restrictions led to consultations with their ambassadors.

President Orsi described Germany's decision as a “specific case” and noted that France's measure was not yet final. He also said he was in touch with the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs to resolve the issue, emphasizing that the original decision was based on a commitment to international organizations.

The opposition has criticized the government's move, with Senator Sebastián Da Silva calling it “snobbish thinking.” He also pointed out that “they were warned that in the world of common sense, both things must be included: citizenship and place of birth. That's how it is with Italian passports.”

Former ministers Omar Paganini (Foreign Affairs) and Nicolás Martinelli (Interior) also distanced themselves from the decision, highlighting that the previous administration's change was only to “citizenship,” not the elimination of the place of birth, urging the current Frente Amplio to own up to their doings.

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior are actively working to find a solution that ensures the freedom of movement for Uruguayans.

Uruguayan authorities also noted that these changes would not result in any modification to the requirements citizens must meet when applying for a passport.