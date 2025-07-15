Falklands, Planned emergency services exercise planned for Wednesday and Thursday around Stanley

15th Tuesday, July 2025 - 06:16 UTC Full article

The exercise includes a controlled explosive power demonstration and aims to strengthen emergency services' preparedness and coordinated response to an EOD incident. (Pic BFSAI)

The Falkland Islands Government is advising the local community that a joint emergency services exercise will be taking place on Wednesday, 16, and Thursday, 17 July in and around Stanley.

This planned training exercise is being conducted by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team from MPC, in coordination with the Royal Falkland Islands Police, Falkland Islands Defence Force, and Falkland Islands Fire and Rescue Service.

The exercise will include a controlled explosive power demonstration and aims to strengthen emergency services' preparedness and coordinated response to an EOD incident.

Explosions will occur *only* on Wednesday morning, at Rookery Bay Range, and the usual red flags and closures will be in force. No loud noises are expected on Thursday.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Royal Falkland Islands Police Station

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.