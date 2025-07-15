Taiwanese President awaited in Paraguay next month

Peña made the announcement at an event in Asunción with Taiwan's Foreign Minister

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña on Monday announced that his Taiwanese colleague Lai Ching-te would visit the South American country next month. Paraguay is the only nation on the continent and one of only 12 countries globally that officially recognize Taiwan.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung is currently in Paraguay with a delegation of businesspeople from various sectors, including semiconductors, information and communications technology, and agriculture. Taiwan is a global leader in semiconductor production, a key technology for artificial intelligence.

”We are eagerly and warmly preparing to welcome President Lai (Ching-te) in 30 days,” Peña said in a speech at the opening of the Paraguay-Taiwan Investment Forum, where Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung was present.

Lai Ching-te is also reportedly planning a stopover in the United States, potentially in New York and Texas, on his way to South America. While the US stopover is intended to avoid direct political symbolism that would further anger Beijing, it is still expected to provoke a strong reaction from China, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory. This comes at a time of already strained US-China relations.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung toured the National Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases (INERAM) in Paraguay, highlighting Taiwan's contribution to the country's healthcare system through the implementation of a Healthcare Information System (HIS).

Since 2016, this system has digitized medical records and improved efficiency in over 1,033 public health facilities, benefiting nearly 70% of the Paraguayan population. Taiwan also donated 26 portable ultrasound devices and three CT scanners, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Paraguay's health infrastructure.

Both sides emphasized their strong diplomatic ties and cooperation in global forums like the World Health Assembly.