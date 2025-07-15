Uruguayan blue helmets bound for DRC stranded in Rwanda

15th Tuesday, July 2025 - 21:44 UTC Full article

The Uruguayan government said the soldiers were in good health and awaiting clearance

Some 200 Uruguayan peacekeeping troops intended for the United Nations (UN) mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are currently stranded in Rwanda, unable to enter their country of destination, with their passage blocked by the M23 rebel group, which has effectively replaced the formal authorities.

The troops, who arrived in the region around July 5th to relieve a contingent whose return has been delayed for nearly six months due to a dangerous military situation in the city of Goma, are reportedly in good health. This unusual situation requires negotiations directly with the armed group rather than through diplomatic channels, it was explained in Montevideo by Defense sources.

Despite an agreement between Rwanda and Congo, brokered by the United States, for the disarmament of irregular groups, the M23's intransigence persists. The Uruguayan contingent remains in a UN transit camp on the Rwandan side, awaiting authorization for entry into the DRC, with no specific deadline for their clearance. This delay is deemed normal given the context in the region.

The Uruguayan UN mission has previously faced tragedy in the DRC, including a fatal attack attributed to M23 in January that killed one soldier and seriously wounded another when M23 militias occupied the city of Goma. Another Uruguayan soldier, who had recovered from his injuries, later died of a heart attack. Since then, several members of the contingent have returned to their country on their own.