Bank of England invites the public for views on the next major redesign of banknotes

16th Wednesday, July 2025 - 07:52 UTC Full article

“I am really keen to hear what themes the public would like to see represented.” said Victoria Cleland, the Bank's chief cashier, whose signature appears on notes.

Banknotes issued by the Bank of England are about to get their first major redesign in more than 50 years. Notable historical figures, such as Sir Winston Churchill on the current fiver, have featured on these banknotes since 1970 but could be on the way out.

The public are being asked for their views on new themes, such as nature, innovation, or key events in history. But it also raises the possibility of British birds, bridges, or bangers and mash featuring on the next series of £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes.

“Banknotes are more than just an important means of payment. They serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity and an opportunity to celebrate the UK,” said Victoria Cleland, the Bank's chief cashier, whose signature appears on notes.

“I am really keen to hear what themes the public would like to see represented.”

Ms Cleland said banknotes were “little pieces of art in our pocket”, but there were some extra considerations over what can go on them, such as accessibility and security features.

Banknotes issued in Scotland and Northern Ireland already carry images of landmarks and animals such as otters. Euro banknotes feature architectural styles. Some notes around the world are incredibly colorful.

The Bank of England's notes have been less dramatic, featuring abstract geometric designs, lions or Britannia in years gone by.

The crop of historical characters on the current series of circulating notes, in ascending order of note value, are Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner and Alan Turing.

This public consultation relates to the Bank's next series, which will also continue to include an image of the monarch. People can submit their view via an online form on the Bank's website, or by post, by the end of July.

The final decision on what exactly features on a banknote lies with the Bank's governor.

More than 4.7 billion Bank of England notes are in circulation, collectively worth around £86bn. However cash use has fallen to 12% of transactions as payments technology evolves, but the Bank has said it is committed to providing cash for those who wish to use it.

In a public release the BoE has said that as it begins to design the next series of banknotes, we invite you to share your views on potential themes. Our banknotes have celebrated notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a banknote.

We have identified six potential themes for our next series of banknotes:

• notable historical figures

• nature

• architecture and landmarks

• arts, culture and sport

• noteworthy milestones

• innovation

The chosen theme, or themes, will feature across all of the next denominations we issue (£5, £10, £20, £50). We will still include the portrait of the monarch. Tell us your views using our from Opens in a new window or write to us at the address below before 11:59 pm 31 July 2025. Banknote Imagery Consultation; Notes Directorate; Bank of England;

Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AH