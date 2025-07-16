Lubetkin hopeful about Mercosur-EU deal and other issues

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin addressed several key issues Tuesday in Montevideo, including international trade agreements, diplomatic concerns regarding passports, and regional and global relations.

He expressed strong optimism that a Southern Common Market (Mercosur)-European Union (EU) free trade agreement would be signed before the end of Brazil's presidency of the regional bloc “barring a catastrophe.” He also pointed out that once signed, the focus will shift from market access to what Uruguay can provide. “There is a greater commitment from European countries to ratify the treaty,” he noted.

Regarding concerns raised by France and Germany about Uruguayan passports, Lubetkin clarified that the changes followed guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and were consistent with practices in other regions like Asia and the Middle East. In addition, he described the situation as a “call for attention” that will be “resolved quickly,” emphasizing that Uruguay was adhering to international standards. In the past “we had problems with a drug trafficker, with the sale of passports; now we are talking about a technical issue,” he argued. “We are not doing anything that is not indicated by the international body that regulates these issues,” he said, adding that “if there is a problem, we will have to deal with it.”

On other foreign policy matters, Lubetkin noted that a proposal to invite Palestinian farmers for training in Uruguay has not progressed, while reaffirming his country's stance on the Middle East conflict, supporting negotiations for a two-state solution. “There has been no progress” regarding this suggestion from “a group of supporters of the Palestinian cause.”

He also expressed optimism about the imminent release of a Uruguayan citizen imprisoned in Venezuela, confirming “guarantees that he is alive” and good cooperation with local authorities.

Discussing regional relations, he highlighted “extraordinary” ties with Brazil and good relations with Argentina, citing a “warm meeting” between Presidents Yamandú Orsi and Javier Milei.

Globally, Lubetkin stated Uruguay's desire for the “best relations” with the Trump administration, despite concerns about tariffs, which he views as politically motivated and detrimental to global trade. He linked these tariff issues to Uruguay's engagement with ASEAN and the EU.

Finally, Lubetkin mentioned an upcoming gathering in Chile where President Orsi will meet with progressive leaders like Gabriel Boric Font, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, Gustavo Petro, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to exchange ideas on democratic stability and other issues. “It's good to exchange ideas and discuss,” he said.