Peña meets with King Charles III at Windsor Castle

16th Wednesday, July 2025 - 19:37 UTC Full article

The audience with the monarch was described by President Peña as a “historic moment”

President Santiago Peña Wednesday met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, marking a historic first for a Paraguayan head of state to be received by a British monarch. Peña's trip seeks to strengthen bilateral relations between Paraguay and the United Kingdom, building on over 170 years of diplomatic ties. Key areas of focus include trade, sustainable investment, education, climate action, and human rights.

In addition, Peña also engaged in discussions with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, focusing on investment, technology, and digital innovation opportunities in Paraguay. The visit also included meetings with financial investors like Astarte Capital Partners Forest Fund, which plans to double its US$350 million investment in the South American country, and the Hinduja Group. Peña also held a Paraguayan beef tasting event with prominent figures in the British meat sector.

Despite the official successes and the emphasis on strengthening international ties, Peña's trip, his 47th abroad, drew significant criticism on social media. Paraguayan users expressed mockery and irony, questioning his frequent absences from the country and the tangible results of his numerous international visits.

Peña and Blair also addressed the challenges of today's world and the importance of designing public policies capable of generating sustainable transformations, with a vision for the future and a focus on people. The Colorado leader reaffirmed his commitment to a development agenda that promotes national talent, fosters strategic alliances, and positions the country as a relevant player on the international stage.

They also praised the work undertaken by the Tony Blair Foundation for Global Change, a non-profit organization that advises governments and leaders to achieve concrete results in strategy, public policy, and execution, with strong support in technology. The foundation operates in complex contexts and with transformative projects, prioritizing impact over economic benefit. The entity focuses on leaders, not profits, and as a non-partisan organization, it brings the best of human experience to those who want to turn their goals into meaningful actions for people.

Peña also met with Stavros Siokos, managing partner of Astarte Capital Partners Forest Fund, which has invested $350 million and now announces that it will double its investment in the country. (See also: Further investments in Paraguay announced after Singapore deal)

“It is an honor to witness this historic visit. The United Kingdom and Paraguay are natural allies, and this visit is proof of our mutual interest in moving toward sustainable and equitable development for our nations,” said British Ambassador to Paraguay, Danielle Dunne, who is participating in Peña's tour.