Bogotá Summit calls for actions against Israel

17th Thursday, July 2025 - 09:35 UTC Full article

The First Emergency Ministerial Summit of the Hague Group, held in Bogotá, Colombia, on Tuesday and Wednesday, concluded with a strong diplomatic stance against what participating nations describe as the “genocide of the Palestinian people.”

The summit, urgently convened due to the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory, saw representatives from over 30 countries coordinating actions to address alleged international crimes committed by Israel.

Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio opened the event by unequivocally stating that “what is happening in Gaza is genocide” and affirming Colombia's recognition of the State of Palestine and its severed relations with Israel. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, also attended, presenting findings from her recent report, which details the humanitarian crisis and alleges that some companies profit from the ongoing situation. Albanese urged for a new multilateral world order led by countries of the “global majority” to address such crimes against humanity.

The summit culminated in a joint statement outlining six concrete measures that signatory states committed to implementing individually and collectively. These measures aim to curb support for Israel's military actions, prevent resources from contributing to the occupation, and bolster international justice:

Prevent the shipment of arms, ammunition, fuel, and military equipment to Israel to avoid their industries contributing to genocide and other violations.

Prohibit ships posing a clear risk of transporting such materials to Israel from passing through or serving in ports.

Prohibit ships flying their flags from transporting weapons or military supplies to Israel.

Urgently review all public contracts with Israel to prevent funds or institutions from supporting the allegedly illegal occupation.

Emphasize commitment to investigating and prosecuting serious international crimes nationally and internationally to ensure justice for victims.

Support universal jurisdiction (as permitted by national laws) to prosecute crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Albanese further called on all countries to “immediately review and suspend their ties with the State of Israel,” including military, strategic, political, diplomatic, and economic relations, asserting that treating the ”occupation as normal means supporting (...) Israel's illegal presence.”

The first woman ever to hold that position since 2022, she also highlighted that Israel's economy was structured to sustain the occupation.

The Hague Group, initiated in January 2025 by countries like Bolivia, Colombia, and South Africa, was formed to hold Israel accountable under international law, with some members already committed to enforcing International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

Albanese has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her outspoken advocacy and documentation of alleged human rights violations in Gaza and the West Bank.

The US Government of President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on her, with accusations of antisemitism and collusion with the ICC. Albanese called these actions “mafia-style intimidation” but vowed to continue her work.