Buenos Aires to hold AMIA bombing anniversary ceremony under tight security

17th Thursday, July 2025 - 10:35 UTC Full article

Milei said he would be attending the event despite security concerns (Pic CeDoc)

As the 31st anniversary of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) bombing looms over, Iran has strongly criticized President Javier Milei for his unwavering support of Israel. Iran's embassy in the UK issued a document condemning Argentina, alongside Canada, the Czech Republic, and Paraguay, for backing Israel's “military actions” against Iran and condemning Iran's “defensive attacks.”

This criticism intensifies existing tensions, especially after an Argentine court's recent decision to proceed with a trial in absentia against ten Iranian and Lebanese citizens accused of planning the 1994 terrorist attack.

Iran has labeled this measure “illegal, politicized, and contrary to international law,” with a director from Iran's Foreign Ministry accusing Milei of a “conspiracy” with Israel and the United States to protect “corrupt Argentine officials” allegedly responsible for the attack.

The document claimed that Milei “supported the military actions of the Zionist regime against Iran and condemned the Iranian defensive attacks against the Zionist regime, expressing his support for Israel's previous military actions.”

In response, Milei has repeatedly declared Iran an “enemy of Argentina” and reaffirmed his strong alliance with Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has publicly supported Israel's “preemptive strike” against Iran, emphasizing that “Israel accepts the existence of other countries, [but] Iran does not accept the existence of Israel.”

Milei views the conflict as one of “one country wanting to exterminate another” and stresses that Iran is a “theocracy that wants to destroy the only free democracy in the Middle East.”

Amidst these heightened tensions, President Milei has confirmed his attendance at Friday's ceremony in memory of the AMIA victims. This event will be held under increased security measures, with the Ministry of Security planning a significant federal deployment, fences, and various checks to prevent any incidents, thus acknowledging the threats received from Iran