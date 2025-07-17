Cabello foresees Machado leaving Venezuela shortly

Machado and Guaidó are one and the same, Cabello claimed

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello warned on Wednesday in his TV show that María Corina Machado, also known as La Sayo (or La Sayona), would be departing for the United States shortly, citing fears for her life, particularly given the impending deadline granted to her to avoid causing unrest and destabilization before the July 27 elections.

Cabello claimed to have been tipped about these plans by Venezuelan intelligence, including a mole in the FBI, whom he referred to as “Murphy,” and another source in Washington, DC, alias “the VIP compatriot.”

”Speaking of the departure of the chic-flada from Venezuela, it is imminent (..) this is not an invention or an exaggeration, here in Washington legal preparations have begun to ensure the transfer and shelter of the psychiatric patient to US soil,“ Cabello said.

”He told me that from the office of a Miami senator, the paperwork is being processed. The plan would be for Machado to leave the country for the United States, where she would be immediately granted special status as a political refugee under the senator's protection. She would then seek a meeting with the filthy Edmundo González for a swearing-in ceremony in exile,” he revealed.

These efforts would give her the same benefits that Juan Guaidó (alias Juanito Alimaña) currently enjoys, so that she can obtain travel permits, financial aid, and work permits, Cabello also pointed out while noting that a few days before the first anniversary of President Nicolás Maduro Moros' victory on July 28, 2024, the division among Trump administration officials on how to approach policy against Venezuela is becoming increasingly evident.

He also said that the current US Secretary of State Marco “Narco” Rubio was trying to use some of his political capital so that July 28 does not pass unnoticed, and was maneuvering to ensure that some action is taken against Venezuela on that day.

“Beyond throwing María, 'la chic-flada' Machado, a lifeline, Rubio wants action that will make him look good in his unhealthy obsession with being the new 'Liberator of America,' that is, if he manages to do something, it will not be for María Corina, but for himself, given the critical situation at this moment that intelligence reports handled internally by the State Department confirm that the Venezuelan extremist position does not have popular support to mobilize on that date, and if they do so, they would be doomed to resounding failure, as is already customary,” Cabello further warned.

“Although they want to gloss over the situation within the Trump administration, they recognize vox populi that the well-known policy of maximum pressure will lead to the same results as in 2019, with Juanito Alimaña, that is, to nothing, it is a new condemnation to failure,” he insisted while underlining there was no difference between Machado and Guaidó. “To talk about María Corina or Juanito Alimaña is to talk about the same person and the same failure,” he stressed.