Major overhaul announced for Buenos Aires underground Line B

17th Thursday, July 2025 - 09:25 UTC Full article

The first of the new trains is expected to enter service during the first quarter of 2027

The Chinese company CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co. Ltd has been awarded a US$301.5 million contract by the Buenos Aires City government to completely renovate the fleet of Line B of the underground metro system. This line is the most heavily used, serving approximately 180,000 daily users.

As per the agreement, CRRC will provide 174 brand-new, air-conditioned cars to replace the current Japanese-built cars, which have an average of 60 years of service, and the CAF 6000 cars, which are more than two decades old. The standardization of rolling stock will optimize the operation of the line, improve service delivery, and make maintenance more efficient, it was explained.

The new trains will be equipped with security cameras, visual and audio information systems, vandal-proof LED lighting, and longitudinal seating. They will also be prepared to operate with an improved signaling system for increased safety.

To support the modernized fleet, the project includes necessary infrastructure works, such as increasing the electrical power from 600 to 1,500 volts and renovating tracks and track equipment.

The first of the new trains is expected to enter service during the first quarter of 2027.

Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri highlighted this as a “historic step” toward providing more comfortable and safer travel for residents and visitors. This investment, combined with 40 new cars for Lines A and C, represents the largest investment in rolling stock in the last decade.