Milei vows to bring those behind AMIA bombing to Justice

18th Friday, July 2025 - 20:58 UTC Full article

Armoza directly blamed Iran for the attack

Argentine President Javier Milei pledged Friday to keep struggling until those responsible for the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) headquarters in Buenos Aires are held to account.

Milei made those comments during the event marking the attack's 31st anniversary, although he did not speak publicly. Meanwhile, AMIA President Osvaldo Armoza insisted that Iran “is ultimately responsible” and demanded “concrete results and firm answers.”

Armoza also urged countries in the region to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and highlighted an “alarming increase in anti-Semitism” following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel.

Friday's ceremony, which began with the sound of the shofar under the slogan “impunity continues; terrorism,” also brought renewed attention to the unresolved murder of AMIA Prosecutor Alberto Nisman, with Armoza highlighting the lack of progress in that case: “Nisman's death, under obscure circumstances, is also an open wound. Will this case also take 30 years? What are you waiting for? If you have obstacles, report them! Silence is complicity,” Armoza said in a message aimed at Prosecutor Eduardo Taiano and Judge Julián Ercolini:

Armoza emphasized that the AMIA attack was not an isolated incident but rather part of a “systematic policy of penetration, carefully articulated from Tehran and executed through a clandestine network.” He warned that this threat remains “alive, active, and adapts to the conditions of each era.” Despite these ongoing challenges, Armoza commended Argentina's support in the fight against terrorism, affirming that the country “has stood on the right side of history.”

Joining Milei were prominent members of the local Jewish community as well as Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri.