Paraguay, UK sign “Friendship Charter”

18th Friday, July 2025 - 10:40 UTC Full article

The “United Kingdom-Paraguay Friendship Charter” marks a new chapter in bilateral relations

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano and British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy signed Thursday in London the so-called “United Kingdom-Paraguay Friendship Charter,” committing both nations to enhanced cooperation across five key areas:

Trade and Economy: A focus on reducing trade barriers and boosting investment, particularly in emerging sectors like clean energy.

Climate and Clean Energy: Emphasizing collaborative efforts in sustainable development.

Security: Strengthening joint initiatives in security matters.

Democracy and Human Rights: Upholding shared values and promoting these principles.

Cultural Ties: Fostering greater cultural exchange, including expanding the Carlos Antonio López (Becal)-Chevening scholarship program for Paraguayan students.

This charter reflects a shared vision for a “resilient, inclusive, and lasting partnership,” aiming to translate these intentions into tangible benefits for the citizens of both countries.

The document was signed one day after King Charles III welcomed Paraguayan President Santiago Peña at Windsor Castle.

A statement from the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry also noted that “the document reflects the shared vision for a resilient, inclusive, and lasting partnership. Both parties are committed to translating these intentions into concrete actions that directly benefit the citizens of both countries.”