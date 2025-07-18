Petro's rift with Márquez deepens over possible porn actress' appointment

Márquez used to be Petro's Equality Minister until she resigned

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's rift with Vice President Francia Márquez became more evident Thursday during a televised cabinet meeting during which the possible appointment of former porn actress Amaranta Hank (born Alejandra Ocaña) as Minister of Equality and Equity was discussed. That position had been held by Márquez, who chose to reisgn earlier this year.

Petro criticized Márquez for allegedly opposing Hank's appointment and hinted that she threatened to leave the government if Hank were appointed. Petro further distanced himself from the Vice President by mentioning her name in the controversial “Leyvinista conversations,” which involved a supposed plan by the former Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva to overthrow the president. While Márquez denied involvement in any conspiracies, Petro spoke of an act of “treason.”

Petro defended the potential choice of Hank, who left adult films in 2019 and has been involved in advocating for sex workers' rights, questioning why an adult content creator could not lead the Ministry of Equality. He argued that someone with firsthand experience of the “new form of slavery” in the webcam industry would be uniquely positioned to address issues like exploitation and advocate for workers' rights, including the creation of a “feminist labor law.”

“So who is going to fix the problem with webcams if not someone who has suffered from what happens with webcams, which is a new form of slavery? Because they exploit them like slaves, of course, with the illusion that they will have a few dollars left on their credit cards,” Petro said.

“So, the one who can help create a union, defend their rights, make it a job, create a feminist labor law, tells us no, that they are not workers. So, what are we talking about when we talk about equality?” he added.

Amaranta Hank publicly thanked President Petro for defending her, expressing that her past experiences in the adult industry might have prepared her for such a role. The specific role she might assume within the Ministry of Equality has not been revealed, but Petro suggested it would involve listening, observing, and offering her expertise.

The Colombian president believes that it is “not equality” to oppose the possible appointment of Hank and Florián Silva, who has been head of the Vice Ministry of Diversity, part of the Ministry of Equality and Equity, since last April.