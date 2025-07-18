Venezuela records GDP growth above 6% in 2Q of 2025

”Venezuela's gross domestic product (GDP) has grown by more than 6% in the second quarter,” Maduro announced

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that his country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by over 6% in the second quarter of 2025, marking the 17th consecutive quarter of economic expansion, following a 9% increase in the first quarter of 2025. Maduro also highlighted previous growth figures of 9% in 2024, 5.5% in 2023, and a significant 15% in 2022.

The President attributed the sustained growth to hard work and production, claiming it was achieved despite attempts by “extreme right” sectors to intensify an “economic war” against the country.

He also emphasized that this economic growth translates into more jobs, increased production, and Venezuela's continued path towards development, driven by the “13 engines of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda.”

The Venezuelan financial system also reported positive figures, with a more than 20% year-on-year growth in the bank loan portfolio, resulting in a 6.75% increase in the national financial system and US$551 million in net profit.

In addition, Maduro noted Venezuela's 100% self-sufficiency in coffee production, with 58,891 registered coffee growers across 21 states.

The announcement also coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Colombia to establish a Special Economic Zone for Peace, aimed at boosting trade, attracting investment, and enhancing border security.

The President anticipates that consolidated data for the first half of the year will be released soon, further confirming these positive trends.