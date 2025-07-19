Demand for Bolivian coffee on the rise

Bolivian coffee has potential for further growth and diversification of destinations, it was explained

Although not typically associated with Bolivia, this South American country has exported over 27,000 tons of high-quality coffee in the past decade, generating over US$108 million in revenue.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, coffee exports reached over 650,000 kilograms, bringing in more than US$5 million. The primary varieties in demand are unroasted, roasted, and non-decaffeinated coffee. The main international buyers include the United States (27% of total exports), Belgium (26%), and France (14%). Other notable destinations include Chile and Denmark.

Between 2015 and 2024, Bolivia exported over 17,000 tons of coffee, also accumulating US$108 million in revenue. The peak year for exports was 2022, with sales reaching US$16 million from 2,500 tons.

There's a rising global demand, especially in Europe and North America, for differentiated, high-quality coffees, including organic and controlled-origin varieties, which Bolivia is well-positioned to supply.

The recent incorporation of the National Export Verification Service (Senavex) into Bolivia's Single Window for Foreign Trade (VUCE) is expected to streamline export processes, reducing paperwork, time, and costs.

Bolivian coffee continues to maintain its presence and preference in demanding international markets, suggesting potential for further growth and diversification of destinations with adequate support and promotion.

