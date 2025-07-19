New Covid-19 variant detected in Brazil

19th Saturday, July 2025 - 10:51 UTC Full article

Frankenstein has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant under monitoring”

A new Covid-19 variant, Stratus (XFG or XFG.3), also known as “Frankenstein” due to its recombinant nature, has been identified in Brazil and is under international surveillance by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Stratus is a descendant of the Omicron variant, resulting from a genetic recombination of the LF.7 and LP.8.1.2 variants. This means it formed when an individual was simultaneously infected with two different strains.

The version possesses new mutations in its spike protein that allow it to better evade the immune response, making it more transmissible than previous variants.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that Stratus causes more severe symptoms or leads to higher hospitalization or mortality rates compared to its predecessors.

It was first identified in Southeast Asia and has rapidly spread to Europe (e.g., UK, Spain) and Latin America, with confirmed cases in several Brazilian states like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Ceará, and Santa Catarina.

While Stratus shares many common Covid-19 symptoms, a notable and often distinctive symptom is hoarseness or a rough voice, including partial or complete loss of voice (aphonia). Other common symptoms include a sore throat; nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea; Heartburn and abdominal distension; stomach pain or constipation; fever; dry cough; general malaise; changes in taste and smell; headache; and difficulty breathing.

Health experts emphasize that current vaccines remain effective against severe forms of the disease and hospitalizations caused by the Stratus variant. Key recommendations include completing the vaccination schedule and getting booster shots, especially for at-risk groups; wearing masks in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces; and avoiding close contact with vulnerable individuals if experiencing symptoms; regularly ventilating rooms; and staying home for at least 48 hours after symptoms disappear, in addition to avoiding contact with vulnerable individuals, namely those over 60 or with chronic illnesses.

While Covid-19 cases remain low, experts highlight the need for strengthened genomic surveillance to detect the variant early, given its rapid spread.

According to British virologist Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick, “the competitiveness of XFG and its subvariant XFG.3 is likely due to new mutations in the spike protein that allow it to better evade the immune response.” He also explained that decreased immunity in the population, whether due to a lack of vaccine boosters or low previous circulation of the virus, could facilitate a new wave of infections.

Dr. Kaywaan Khan, a British physician and founder of the Hannah London Clinic, noted that “one of the most notable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a raspy or rough voice. In general, the symptoms are mild to moderate.”