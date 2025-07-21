Chickenpox cases in Uruguay up 71.5%

Chickenpox cases in Uruguay nearly doubled this year, with 327 detections reported by July 5 (up from 187 in 2024), a 71.5% increase. The incidence rate rose from 5.23 to 9.11 per 100,000 inhabitants. The 20-29 age group saw the largest spike (20-24: 15 to 56 cases; 25-29: 10 to 49 cases), followed by those aged 10-19 and under 5.

The Health Ministry (MSP) reported 34 outbreaks, with 20 intrafamily outbreaks accounting for 121 cases. Montevideo reported the highest cases (163, up from 59 in 2024), with increases also in Canelones, Maldonado, and Paysandú, but decreases in Salto and Colonia.

The rise is linked to incomplete vaccination, particularly among those born before 1999 who received only one dose of the varicella vaccine. Uruguay’s vaccination program added a second dose in 2014 (at age 5).

Virologist Santiago Mirazo notes that the protection from one dose wanes after approximately 20 years, but the vaccine remains effective, and the virus remains stable. He suggests an additional dose for those with only one shot.

Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, is highly contagious, spreading via air, direct contact, or transplacentally. It’s usually mild but can be severe in adults or immunocompromised individuals. The vaccine is 70-90% effective (one dose) and 95% effective against severe disease (two doses). Transmission occurs 1-2 days before the rash until lesions scab over (incubation: 10-21 days).

In the case of contagion, patients should isolate at home until lesions scab, avoid sharing personal items, maintain skin hygiene to prevent bacterial superinfection, and use antipyretics (not aspirin) and antihistamines as needed, the MSP advised.

Doctor Marcos Delfino highlighted the vaccine’s role in reducing severe cases, noting the malady's endemic nature with periodic outbreaks.