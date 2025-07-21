Eduardo Bolsonaro not resigning nor returning

Eduardo Bolsonaro said he would stay in the US for three more months

Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro stated that he does not plan to resign his seat in the Lower House, despite the leave of absence he was granted in March expiring Sunday. The son of former President Jair Bolsonaro moved to the United States, alleging political persecution.

According to Lower House regulations, the 120-day leave has ended. He may be impeached if he does not return to Brazil.

During a live broadcast on social media, the deputy said he will be able to “carry out his mandate” for another three months. “I will not resign under any circumstances. If I want to, I can carry out my mandate for at least the next three months,” he said.

Eduardo is under investigation by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for his actions before the US government, promoting retaliatory measures against Brazil and STF judges to block the progress of criminal proceedings in the coup plot, in which his father is a defendant.

During the broadcast, the congressman again criticized Justice Alexandre De Moraes and mocked the decision by President Donald Trump's administration to suspend the visas of STF judges.

He also commented on the decision in which Moraes stated that the congressman “intensified his illegal conduct” and ordered that recent interviews and social media posts be included in the investigation.

“The guy who says he's offended [De Moraes] takes it and adds it to the case he opened. The guy who's going to judge me is going to see what I do on social media. So, you guys from the Federal Police who are watching me, a big hug. Depending on who it is, you're out of luck,” he said.

The congressman also defended an amnesty for Jair Bolsonaro and said he was “willing to go to the bitter end.”

“It is to understand that there will be no retreat. It is not playing to see if it works out later, finding a middle ground. I'm not here for that,” he added.

Last Friday, Bolsonaro Sr was forced to wear an electronic anklet and prohibited from leaving his home between 7 pm and 6 am on De Moraes' orders after the Attorney General's Office claimed that the former president posed a flight risk. He is expected to be tried by the STF in September.



In a statement, Bolsonaro's defense team said it “received with surprise and indignation the imposition of severe precautionary measures against him, who to date has always complied with all the determinations of the Judiciary.” (Source: Agencia Brasil)