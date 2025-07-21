Falklands’ delegation will be attending Expo-Prado next September in Uruguay

The Falkland Islands Government welcomes expressions of interest from the community to form part of a delegation to represent the Falkland Islands at Expo Prado in Montevideo, Uruguay, in September 2025.

Expo Prado is an agricultural, livestock and rural culture fair and is Uruguay’s biggest agro-business exhibition, and this year is international. The Expo attracts exhibitors from across the rural and agricultural sector in Uruguay and elsewhere in South America particularly Mercosur member countries.

Expo Prado provides a unique opportunity to put a spotlight on the Falkland Islands and further develop the growing relationship with Uruguay.

Despite at times very strong pressures, when not bullying by the large neighbor, Uruguay has always found ways to facilitate historic links with the Falkland Islands, with renewed intensity lately.

Attendees will assist in representing the Falkland Islands at Expo Prado as well as other engagements to further develop links between the Islands and Uruguay. We’re looking for people working in the agricultural, environmental and/or tourism sectors. An ability to communicate in Spanish will be a benefit.

Expressions of interest to take part in the delegation can be submitted via an online survey via the following link - https://qualtricsxm6jtymdmk4.qualtrics.com/.../SV...

Further information on Expo Prado can be found here - https://www.expoprado.com/