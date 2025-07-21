Falklands, Public Meeting on Social and Economic Impacts of hydrocarbons project

The poster inviting to attend the meeting at the end of July

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) and Navitas will hold a public meeting to present the findings from social and economic impact assessments of the proposed Sea Lion hydrocarbons project.

In 2024, Navitas commissioned Hatch consultants to conduct a comprehensive assessment of both the social and economic impacts of the Sea Lion Project for the Falkland Islands.

Navitas have now published those reports which are available from www.navitaspet.com/project/the-sea-lion-field or by contacting the Navitas Stanley Office on 22069.

The assessments have also identified the planned measures that will be taken, in collaboration with key stakeholders, to mitigate, manage and monitor the socioeconomic impacts of the project.

Both Navitas and FIG invite the public to review the findings and to share their perspectives on the planned measures and policy considerations for FIG, at a public meeting at 5pm on 30 July 2025 in the Harbour Lights Cinema and Conference Room.

FIG and Navitas are also engaging with the Chamber of Commerce on the findings and stakeholder sessions for businesses are planned for the end of July.