Five progressive leaders holding key summit in Santiago

21st Monday, July 2025 - 10:59 UTC Full article

The proposals developed at this summit will be presented at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September in New York

The Presidents of Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, and Colombia, plus Spain's Prime Minister, are to convene on Monday in Santiago to share the so-called “Democracy Forever” event, a follow-up to a 2024 initiative focused on combating extremism. This year's agenda will cover strengthening democracy and multilateralism, reducing inequalities, as well as combating disinformation and regulating emerging technologies.

A day before the gathering, Gabriel Boric Font, Yamandú Orsi, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro, and Pedro Sánchez collectively condemned “authoritarian tendencies” and declared democracy an “urgent task of our time.”

In a joint statement published in Santiago's El Mercurio, they expressed their deep concern over the erosion of institutions coupled with the rise of authoritarian discourse, growing public dissatisfaction and persistent inequalities, the rollback of fundamental rights, the spread of disinformation and hate speech on digital platforms, and the expansion of criminal networks challenging state legitimacy.

The leaders stressed that in an increasingly polarized world, progressive leaders must act decisively against those who seek to weaken democracy. They also affirmed that the solution to democracy's problems lies in “more democracy,” aiming to make it meaningful for those who feel its promises have been broken. They believe that a stronger democracy will create more opportunities for future generations and help address global challenges like artificial intelligence and climate change.

The “Democracy Forever” meeting also invites social organizations and think tanks to contribute to “joint and effective proposals” to strengthen social cohesion, citizen participation, and trust in institutions. The leaders underscored that democracy is the best way to ensure peace, social cohesion, and opportunities for all, emphasizing the ethical and political imperative to promote common strategies for multilateralism, sustainable development, social justice, and human rights.

