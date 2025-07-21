Álvaro Delgado to leave Uruguayan Senate to fully commit himself to the National Party

21st Monday, July 2025 - 20:13 UTC Full article

Delgado first wanted to go on unpaid leave instead of resigning

Former Uruguayan presidential candidate Álvaro Delgado announced that he will resign from the Senate and devote himself exclusively to his role as National Party chairman. The party leadership welcomed his decision. Former Transport Minister José Luis Falero will replace him at the Upper House.

Delgado's move seeks to appease tensions within the party and end the controversy over the simultaneous exercise of both positions, a situation that had been questioned by many within the political force.

Senator Javier García said that Delgado's decision “strengthens party unity,” while his colleague Sergio Botana argued that “doing what needs to be done does not generate profit.”

During a press conference after a party board meeting in Montevideo, Delgado said that the first thing he announced to the board was that he would resign from the Senate. He also admitted he discussed the decision with his party colleagues, “as it could not be otherwise,” and that during all these days he reflected “a lot,” also “with friends and family, who always support me.”

“The decision is not only to dedicate myself 100% to the PN, but 150%. The PN needs to modernize, become more vigorous, be active throughout the country, establish links with other communities, and coordinate with the coalition parties. But also, with internal activity, with the creation of nationalist departments,” he pointed out.

He also spoke of Falero as “someone of great prestige, as well as a personal friend.”

Delgado also foresaw that Uruguayans would be “looking to the PN” given the ruling Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA )'s lack of ideas, direction, and initiative. “Presenting alternatives or supporting things that we think are right, but above all, with a modern, collective, and fraternal party vision, taking care of the party, which is an absolutely necessary instrument, taking care of the Blancos throughout the country, so that they feel proud of this PN,” he stressed.

At first, Delgado intended not to resign from the Senate but rather to go on an unpaid leave, which drew heavy criticism from his party comrades.

“The PN is the main opposition party, I have to take care of the party,” Delgado reckoned. “As chairman of the board, it is my main responsibility, together with the board, to lead the party and make decisions that have to do with political life and strategies that lead to a political party that was in government and aspires to be so. So we are going to be present in all the debates, from this sphere,” he pledged.

“Well done @AlvaroDelgadoUy, a decision that strengthens party unity and focuses on what matters: exercising firm and clear opposition, and building the republican alternative. Let's get things done, in unity and together,” García, who had vied for the board chair, posted on X.