The Netherlands issue code red travel advisory on Venezuela

21st Monday, July 2025 - 10:16 UTC Full article

“Whatever your situation, do not travel there,” the Dutch authorities warned

The Netherlands has issued a “code red” travel advisory for Venezuela, strongly recommending that its citizens avoid traveling to that country due to high risks of arbitrary detention, political instability, widespread crime, and a lack of judicial guarantees, particularly since the 2024 presidential elections.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry stated that its embassy would be of limited assistance if citizens encounter problems. The warning also advises against sailing in Venezuelan territorial waters or approaching its land borders, citing the presence of armed groups.

“Whatever your situation, do not travel there,” the Dutch authorities warned.

In response, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil rejected the warning, calling it a “ridiculous” and “failed attempt by fascism to destabilize the country.” Gil attributed the advisory to a “colonial complex” and a desire for social media attention, accusing the Netherlands of historical double standards and supporting past destabilization efforts against Venezuela. He maintained that Venezuela was “the safest and most stable country on the entire continent” and reiterated the country's commitment to promoting tourism and business.

“Thousands of Dutch people .... visit us every month, especially from our beloved Caribbean,” Gil pointed out.