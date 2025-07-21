Uruguayan NGO releases Magellanic penguins back into the ocean

21st Monday, July 2025 - 08:23 UTC Full article

“Seeing them swim freely again, after weeks of care, effort, and love, is the moment that reminds us why we do what we do,” Socobioma said on social media

The Uruguayan wildlife rescue group Socobioma released seven rehabilitated Magellanic penguins back into the sea from stop 1 on Mansa Beach in Punta del Este on Sunday, marking the end of a five-month process for the birds, which had arrived in February in poor condition. Over a hundred people witnessed the farewell.

The penguins underwent extensive care, including quarantine, water tests, and pool sessions, ensuring their plumage was ready to withstand the ocean. Veterinarian Lourdes Casas of Socobioma thanked the community for their support, noting that most rescued animals are harmed by human causes, highlighting the need for change. “We are proud because the community supports us. We wanted to invite you because the applause, which we are not going to give, is for you,” Casas told attendees.

“We focus on the rehabilitation of marine fauna, but we also work with wild animals. Most of them are harmed by human causes, so we have to work to change that,” she noted. “It would be wonderful to have a release of 15 or 20, but our economy does not allow it.”

The released penguins are expected to migrate to Argentine Patagonia, specifically aiming for Punta Tombo, which hosts the world's largest Magellanic penguin colony. This journey could take up to ten days, and Socobioma will monitor their adaptation. The organization emphasized the critical importance of ensuring the penguins' plumage is fully protective before release, as returning to the sea with inadequate waterproofing would be fatal.

Socobioma continues to rehabilitate other penguins and hopes to conduct larger releases in the future, though economic constraints currently limit their efforts.

“Seeing them swim freely again, after weeks of care, effort, and love, is the moment that reminds us why we do what we do,” the organization said on social media.

The Punta Tombo Reserve, about 110 kilometers south of Trelew, can accommodate up to 200,000 breeding pairs.