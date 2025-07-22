Argentina relaxes visa requirements for Chinese and Dominican nationals

Milei has publicly shifted his position, now viewing China as an “interesting partner”

The Argentine government of President Javier Milei has implemented a new policy allowing automatic entry for Chinese and Dominican Republic nationals who possess a valid US visa, effective Tuesday. This measure, outlined in Resolution 316/2025, is a reciprocal gesture following China's decision in May to waive visa requirements for Argentine citizens for tourism and business purposes until May 31, 2026. The Dominican Republic also exempts Argentines from visa requirements for tourism.

Argentina's National Immigration Office has allowed “entry without an Argentine consular visa or Electronic Travel Authorization for foreign nationals of the People's Republic of China and the Dominican Republic who hold ordinary passports, when accompanied by a valid visa for entry into the United States of America corresponding to a similar immigration category,” the resolution read.

Under the new scheme, Chinese and Dominican ordinary passport holders with a valid US visa can enter Argentina for up to 30 days for tourism and business purposes, with the possibility of extension, without requiring an Argentine consular visa or Electronic Travel Authorization.

This move represents a diplomatic détente with China, especially after Milei's campaign statements that he would “not do business with communists.” However, following the renewal of a crucial currency swap agreement in September 2024 and subsequent bilateral meetings, Milei has publicly shifted his position, now viewing China as an “interesting partner.”

In February 2025, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that cooperation with Argentina was based on “equality and mutual benefit.”