De Moraes rules Bolsonaro has 24 hours to explain use of social media

22nd Tuesday, July 2025 - 10:29 UTC Full article

Bolsonaro displayed his electronic anklet while visiting the Lower House

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes ruled Monday that former President Jair Bolsonaro and his legal team had 24 hours to explain the alleged use of social media, which would constitute noncompliance with the precautionary measures imposed by the magistrate.

The judge's decision came hours after Bolsonaro was warned against publishing links to interviews he had given to the press in recent days. Among the measures established last week against the former president is a ban on the use of social media.

On Monday afternoon, Bolsonaro showed his electronic anklet while visiting the Lower House, and the images were published on various social media profiles and in the press.

The precautionary measures were determined last Friday in the investigation in which the former president's son, federal Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), is being investigated for his actions with the government of US President Donald Trump, aimed at promoting retaliatory measures against the Brazilian government and STF judges in a move to block the criminal proceedings on the coup plot.

In his decision, De Moraes warned that Bolsonaro could be arrested for failing to comply with the precautionary measures.

“The lawyers regularly appointed by Jair Messias Bolsonaro are hereby summoned to provide clarification within 24 hours regarding the failure to comply with the precautionary measures imposed, under penalty of immediate arrest of the defendant,” the judge ruled.

Also on Monday, De Moraes ordered the freezing of Eduardo Bolsonaro's assets and accounts. Hence, the congressman is prevented from making financial transactions, including receiving cash donations from his father to fund his stay in the United States, where he has been residing since March, citing political persecution.

While participating in a podcast, Eduardo Bolsonaro reported on the freezing of the accounts and stated that nothing would be found. (Source: Agencia Brasil)