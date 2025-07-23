Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister fails to meet Milei's standards

23rd Wednesday, July 2025 - 09:54 UTC Full article

Bustamante had been appointed during the tenure of the disgraced Diana Mondino

Eduardo Bustamante resigned on Friday as Argentina's Secretary of Foreign Affairs (Deputy Foreign Minister), but the news would only become public on Tuesday when it appeared in the latest issue of the Official Gazette. At least that remains the official version. According to Clarín, he was sacked because he “didn't measure up” and “did things that strayed from the established line.” He had been appointed by former Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, who was also booted by President Javier Milei.

Bustamante, a career diplomat and former Consul General in Uruguay, had assumed the role in October 2024. His departure follows an “untimely request for vacation” and scrutiny after Argentina's vote at the UN in favor of lifting the U.S. embargo against Cuba, an incident that ultimately led to Mondino's dismissal.

Bustamante's role will be temporarily filled by Juan Navarro. His departure marks the second Foreign Ministry official to leave this position during the Milei administration. This news also comes shortly after the confirmed resignation of Demian Reidel, the president's chief advisor, who stated he would focus on his role at the state-owned Nucleoeléctrica Argentina. “I am leaving the presidency of the Advisory Council to focus fully, from the presidency of Nucleoeléctrica, on the development of the Argentine Nuclear Plan,” Reidel said via his X account, concluding: “I remain part of the government. My support for President Javier Milei and the policies of this administration is absolute and unwavering.”

Bustamante, who holds degrees in Law and Political Science, took office as Deputy Foreign Minister in October 2024, replacing Leopoldo Sahores. He was endorsed by former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana (PRO) Party. He headed the Argentine embassies in Angola and Pakistan under Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, and served as undersecretary for border development at the Security Ministry during Macri's administration.