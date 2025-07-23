Bolsonaro denies noncompliance with De Moraes' restrictions

Bolsonaro's legal team asked De Moraes to specify what exactly their client can and cannot do

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denied Tuesday any violation of the social media ban imposed on him by Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes. The defense's statement came after the judge's ruling on Monday to give Bolsonaro 24 hours to explain his violation of the injunction, one of the measures imposed on him last week. Violation of the injunction could lead to Bolsonaro's preventive detention.

The retired Army captain showed off his electronic anklet and gave an interview while visiting the Chamber of Deputies, and the images were published on various social media profiles and in the press. The use of the device is part of another measure established against the former president.

Bolsonaro's lawyers stated that the former president has no control over posts made by third parties and asked the minister to clarify whether his decision involves a ban on granting interviews.

“Thus, while vehemently refuting any non-compliance, the appellant, in order to avoid any misunderstanding regarding the intended scope of the precautionary measure imposed, through the present appeal, requests that the decision be clarified in order to specify the exact terms of the prohibition on the use of social media, clarifying, moreover, whether the prohibition involves giving interviews,” Bolsonaro's legal team argued.

On Friday, the precautionary measures were determined in the case in which the former president's son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, is being investigated for his actions with the government of US President Donald Trump, aimed at promoting retaliatory measures against the Brazilian government and STF judges, attempting to block the progress of criminal proceedings on the coup plot. (Source: Agencia Brasil)