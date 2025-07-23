Falklands, applications for Naturalization and British Passports

Reminder of ‘One Name for All Purposes’ Policy

The Falkland Islands Government’s Customs and Immigration Service would like to remind people intending to apply for Naturalization as British Overseas Territories citizens (BOTC), that His Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) has a one name for all purposes policy in relation to the issue of all British passports.

This means that a person’s full name, as provided in their naturalization application, should be exactly the same as their full name included in their current passport. This is because an application for a BOTC passport will not ordinarily be approved unless the applicant’s full name in their existing passport and their BOTC certificate are exactly the same.

If a non-British national wishes to change their name, for example a change to a married name, they should seek advice from the authorities of the country that issued their current passport in order for a replacement passport reflecting the intended name change to be issued.

Please also kindly note that Customs and Immigration staff can only provide advice in regard to British passport applications which are being facilitated by this office.