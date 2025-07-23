Future US Ambassador to Buenos Aires insists on neutrality regarding Falklands' case

Peter Lamelas, Donald Trump's ambassador-designate to Argentina, reiterated Tuesday during his confirmation hearing before the US Senate that his country was neutral regarding the Falkland/Malvinas Islands issue. In addition, he described Argentina as a “key player” and insisted he was looking forward to an “unprecedented alliance” with President Javier Milei, whom he described as a “friend” of Donald Trump.

“President Milei is a friend of President Trump. We will achieve levels of cooperation never seen before,” he promised. Lamelas also highlighted the importance of bilateral ties to counter China's influence in the region. Regarding trade, he pledged to work on reducing “non-tariff trade barriers.”

The ambassador-designate expressed strong criticism of “authoritarian countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, China, and Iran,” accusing them of undermining democratic values. He explicitly stated his commitment to “keep them off the continent,” singling out China's “malign influence” as a particular target.

On Monday, the US government announced Heidi Gómez Rápalo as the new Chargé d'Affaires in Argentina on an interim basis until the arrival of the new ambassador is formalized. Afterward, she will serve as Deputy Chief of Mission.

“With more than 25 years of experience in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, Heidi has worked with senior government officials and private sector leaders to create millions of quality jobs in the United States by ensuring open access for US airlines to new markets, promoting exports and military sales worth billions of dollars, and driving innovation through technology commercialization, business acceleration, and angel investment,” the US embassy said in a statement.

Gómez Rápalo will fill the position held until recently by Abigail Dressel, who bid farewell to the country during the July 4th celebrations.