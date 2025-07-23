Sánchez tells Uruguay that EU-Mercosur FTA is urgent “to protect ourselves”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi in Montevideo on Tuesday for the signing of a series of bilateral cooperation agreements. At the event, the Spanish leader insisted on the urgent need for a European Union (EU)-Southern Common Market (Mercosur) Free Trade Agreement amid global commerce tensions.

Sánchez stated that this agreement would send a crucial message of openness in the face of the current “trade war,” particularly referencing recent tariff policies implemented by US President Donald Trump. The EU-Mercosur agreement is “the best way to protect ourselves,” Sánchez stressed. He also said he planned to persuade reluctant European governments of that. The agreement, which has been under negotiation for 25 years, would facilitate increased exports of cars and machinery from the EU to Mercosur, and a rise in raw material sales from Mercosur to the EU.

The visiting head of government also praised Uruguay as a “benchmark for civil liberties, democratic values, and certainty,” noting the presence of Uruguayan cultural figures like Mario Benedetti and Jorge Drexler in Spain.

He also highlighted the strong historical ties between the two countries, built on the memory of Spanish immigrants who found a new home in Uruguay. Both leaders affirmed their commitment to shared interests, including the defense of democracy and human rights, social cohesion, addressing climate change, and strengthening multilateralism.

During the meeting, Sánchez and Orsi signed several cooperation agreements covering areas such as consular cooperation, gender equality, cultural matters, in addition to security and the fight against transnational crime.

Orsi expressed his satisfaction with the agreements, acknowledging them as a continuation of a long-standing relationship between Uruguay and Spain. He also noted Uruguay's recent inclusion in global cooperation and development assistance, for which he thanked Spain.

Before flying on to Asunción, Sánchez met with former Uruguayan Vice President Lucía Topolansky, the widow of former President José “Pepe” Mujica, who died in May in Montevideo.