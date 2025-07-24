Brazil joins list of plaintiffs against Israel at ICJ

The Brazilian government has consistently denounced the situation in Gaza as “genocide” (Pic OMS)

Brazilian authorities announced Wednesday the South American country's formal decision to join South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people.

Itamaraty said in a statement that the government was outraged by “recurring episodes of violence against the civilian population in the State of Palestine,” extending beyond the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry cited serious violations of human rights and humanitarian aid, including attacks on civilian infrastructure like religious sites (e.g., Catholic parish in Gaza, Church of St. George and Byzantine cemetery in Taybeh) and UN facilities (e.g., WHO office), indiscriminate violence and vandalism by extremist settlers in the West Bank, mssacres of civilians, primarily women and children, during humanitarian aid deliveries in Gaza, the use of hunger as a weapon of war, and the “continuous violations of international law,” such as annexation of territories by force and expansion of illegal settlements.

South Africa initially filed the lawsuit in 2023, alleging that Israel violated its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Other countries supporting the litigation include Bolivia, Colombia, Libya, Spain, and Mexico.

The Brazilian government has consistently denounced the situation in Gaza as “genocide” and a “massacre.” Brazil believes that “there is no longer any room for moral ambiguity or political omission,” emphasizing that impunity undermines international legality.

Israel has vehemently denied South Africa's accusations, calling them “outrageous.” Tel Aviv insists that its actions in Gaza comply with international law.

The Israeli Confederation of Brazil (Conib) criticized Brazil's decision, stating it “distorts facts and adopts false narratives.” This move by Brazil is expected to further strain relations with Israel and potentially with the United States, Israel's main ally. Israel declared Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva persona non grata early last year.