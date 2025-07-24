Lula and Sheinbaum discuss joint developments

24th Thursday, July 2025 - 08:36 UTC Full article

Lula suggested expanding the existing trade agreement between the two countries

Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing trade between Latin America's two largest economies, particularly given “the current uncertainty” - in Lula's words - due to pressure from the United States, following the recent announcement of tariffs by Donald Trump's administration.

“I highlighted the importance of deepening economic and trade relations between our countries, especially in the current context of uncertainty,” Lula confirmed on social media.

According to a statement from the Planalto Palace, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will lead an official visit to Mexico on August 27-28, accompanied by a delegation of Brazilian business leaders and ministers to explore new opportunities for collaboration and boost trade.

Lula proposed initiating negotiations to expand the existing trade agreement between the two countries. Strategic sectors highlighted for potential growth include pharmaceuticals, agriculture, ethanol, biodiesel, and aerospace.

The call followed Brazil's recent authorization of fresh Mexican avocado imports, opening a significant market for Mexican producers.

The Workers' Party (PT) leader invited Sheinbaum to consider a future state visit to Brazil to maintain the ongoing dialogue. The conversation also underscored the importance of solidarity among Latin American countries in facing shared economic and political challenges.